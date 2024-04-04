Fountain PD arrests man on multiple charges related to sexual exploitation of children

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) - Thursday, April 4, the Fountain Police Department (FPD) arrested 23-year-old Shane Anderson following an investigation into internet child exploitation.

According to the FPD, Anderson was booked into the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center on the charges of sexual exploitation of children - distribution of material, and sexual exploitation of children - video, moving visual images, motion picture, both felonies. He is currently being held with no bond.

The FPD is seeking the public’s assistance in locating any additional witnesses or victims who may have information pertaining to this case. If you have any information, you are asked to call Detective Tori Slater at 719-382-4288, or email at tslater@fountainpd.com.

To remain anonymous, contact the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477, or the Fountain Police Department anonymous tip line at (719) 382-4200.