Four Mile Fire Protection District Chief Accused of Domestic Violence

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - A fire chief in Teller County is facing charges of domestic violence, harassment, obstruction of telephone service, and false reporting tonight.

41-year-old Christopher Hawkins is the Chief of the Four Mile Fire Protection District, which serves rural areas outside of Cripple Creek, Divide, and Florissant.

According to the Teller County Sheriff's Office, authorities responded to a call for service in early January at Hawkins' residence. When they made contact with him, he reported that he had been slapped by a woman and indicated that she and he had been drinking before getting into an argument that escalated.

The Cripple Creek Police Department later located that woman in the parking lot of the Market at Cripple Creek. They took this woman into custody under suspicion of driving under the influence and to investigate domestic violence charges.

During questioning, this woman produced a video that authorities say "showed him to be the primary aggressor in the domestic violence case."

Based on the evidence presented in the video, Hawkins was charged with the crimes listed above.

Court records indicate that Hawkins bonded out of the Teller County Jail earlier this week. He is set to appear in court for a pre-trial hearing on April 22nd.