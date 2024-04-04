Denver Auto Show returns this weekend showcasing new exhibits and vendors!

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Denver Auto Show is rolling in with new exhibits, vendors, and plenty of other activities for all ages. The show begins today, April 4, at noon and will run up until 6 in the evening on Sunday at the Colorado Convention Center.

The event features more than 20 exhibits from automakers like Chevrolet, Toyota, Lexus, and other cars throughout American history. The highlight for this year will be the electric vehicle track where guests can sign up to ride and drive around the convention center.

Former Denver Broncos player and 2024 inductee into the Pro Football Hall of Fame Randy Gradishar will be in attendance.

Tickets are still available for purchase, seniors can get them for half price today, along with military members and veterans who have an ID. If you are interested in purchasing tickets for the event, click here.