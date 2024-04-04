CSPD: Sexually violent predator now residing on east side of Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - In accordance with Colorado law, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is notifying the community that a sexually violent predator who is on supervised release parole is now residing at an address on the east side of Colorado Springs.

According to CSPD, Michael Anthony Trujillo is a sex offender whose past behavior has led him to be labeled a sexually violent predator by the parole board. He is registered at 4010 Wakely Dr. on the east side of Colorado Springs.

Trujillo'd criminal history shows that he was convicted of attempted sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust in El Paso County in 2003. He also has convictions in El Paso County for attempted second-degree assault in 2022, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance in 2009, third-degree assault in 2009, attempted escape in 2006, and escape in 2001. Trujillo was also convicted in Pueblo County in 2019 of failure to register as a sex offender.

According to CSPD, Trujillo is one of 17 sexually violent predators currently registered in Colorado Springs.