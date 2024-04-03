U.S.A. Boxing to host 17 countries in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- U.S.A. Boxing is announcing its return to the Pueblo Convention Center for the 2024 U.S.A. Boxing International Invitational from April 16 through April 20, 2024. The event will serve as a preview for some of the top boxers around the world who will represent their countries at this summer's 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

This will be Pueblo's second time serving as host for U.S.A. Boxing's International Invitational. The city last hosted the event in 2022, where team U.S.A. won 15 medals, including five gold, three silver, and seven bronze medals.

The International Invitational aims to give boxing fans an up-close look at the boxers who will represent Team U.S.A. in the ring in Paris this summer.

The United States Boxers who qualified for the 2024 Olympic Games are:

Joshua Edwards (Houston, TX)

Jahmal Harvey (Oxon Hill, MD)

Jennifer Lozano (Laredo, TX)

Jajaira Gonzalez (Glendora, CA)

Omari Jones (Orlando, FL)

Morelle McCane (Cleveland, OH)

The event will be held in partnership with the City of Pueblo. Sessions run from Tuesday through Friday, starting at noon and concluding at 6 p.m. The finals and medal ceremonies will start at noon on Saturday, April 21, 2024. The Invitational will host more than 120 boxers from 17 different countries, including Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Great Britain, the Philippines, and Sweden.

To stay up to date on the tournament, visit the event page here.