Rainforest Cafe Celebrates 30 Wild Years of Adventure

By Jo-Carolyn Goode

April 3, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — Prepare for an epic celebration as Rainforest Cafe commemorates three decades of unforgettable dining experiences in its vibrant, tropical oasis! Guests are cordially invited to revel in the festivities and indulge in a delectable array of new menu offerings, throwback favorites, and irresistible promotions. With its iconic ambiance and a dash of fresh surprises, Rainforest Cafe promises an immersive dining adventure like no other.

Nostalgia takes center stage as Rainforest Cafe kicks off its anniversary celebration by reintroducing original menu items at all locations starting April 2. The throwback menu features beloved dishes and libations from Rainforest Cafe’s inaugural menu, including the mouthwatering Islands In the Stream with hot honey-balsamic glazed salmon, Jamaican Me Crazy Pork Chops with grilled jerk marinated pork chops, Bimini Chicken with Caribbean fried chicken, Island Hopper Chicken & Shrimp, and Southern Cross Lasagna. Quench your thirst with iconic cocktails like the Green Python, Lightning Lemonade, and Raspberry Rainfall, while delighting in the return of the popular shake Sheba’s Jungle Mud.

In honor of this milestone, Rainforest Cafe introduces a tantalizing new creation: the limited-time-only Tsunami Cake. This decadent dessert features four layers of red velvet and chocolate cake adorned with cream cheese icing, cascading white and dark chocolate sauce, rainbow sprinkles, and chocolate candies – a true feast for the senses!

Join the celebration online by sharing your Rainforest Cafe experience on social media, tagging @rainforest_cafe on Instagram and using the hashtag #RFCTURNS30 for a chance to be featured on the Rainforest Cafe website. Additionally, diners are encouraged to join the e-club for exclusive access to upcoming 30th-anniversary promotions, events, merchandise, and contests.

A visit to Rainforest Cafe is an immersive journey through a lush tropical rainforest, where the sights, sounds, and aromas transport you to a world of wonder. From majestic Banyan trees and cascading waterfalls to simulated rainstorms and animated wildlife, every moment at Rainforest Cafe is infused with adventure and excitement.

Since its inception in 1994 at Mall of America in Minnesota, Rainforest Cafe has captivated diners with its unique blend of culinary delights and conservation-themed ambiance. Today, Rainforest Cafe continues to be a beloved family favorite, captivating audiences nationwide and around the globe, including iconic Disney locations in Florida, Disneyland Paris, and Tokyo.

For more information, event details, or to locate a Rainforest Cafe near you, visit rainforestcafe.com, and be sure to follow us on social media at @rainforest_cafe. Join us as we celebrate 30 years of adventure, conservation, and culinary excellence at Rainforest Cafe!

