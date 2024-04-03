Pueblo councilor pushing to eliminate syringe access programs, some say it’s not going to solve the problem

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - Controversy is brewing over syringe access programs in Pueblo.

Councilman Roger Gomez is drafting an ordinance to ban the programs, saying needles are becoming a health hazard to his neighborhood. However, others believe the programs are saving lives and worry about what will happen if they are gone.

Gomez said the people he represents want the syringe access programs gone. He said there are needles scattered across the city and it's causing a health issue. This is the reason why he is putting together a city ordinance that would remove the programs altogether if passed.

"They are very concerned that we may be enabling and condoning this kind of behavior through the needle exchange program," said Gomez.

The CEO of the Southern Colorado Harm Reduction Association, Jude Solano, did not deny that some of the needles found may have come from her organization, but she also noted they could have come from anywhere.

"Yes, there are syringes here and there, but the way it is, the disinformation of blowing it up as if there are piles and piles of syringes, I don't believe it," said Salono.

Salono said drug users need to use sterile needles for each injection to reduce the risk of spreading diseases within the community.

KRDO 13 spoke with one recovered drug user, Ashley Parsons. She said before coming to the Southern Colorado Harm Reduction Association, she didn't use a sterile needle when she was using. She said she ended up getting a bacterial infection called endocarditis. She said it got so bad, she ended up becoming blind in one eye and a doctor eventually amputated her leg. But then she said she found help at the Southern Colorado Harm Reduction Association.

According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the majority of Syringe Services Programs (SSPs) offer referrals to medication-assisted treatment. The CDC said new users of SSPs are five times more likely to enter drug treatment and three times more likely to stop using drugs than those who don’t use the programs.

"Prior to becoming a client here, it was hard. It was a struggle to find what you needed. You were sharing needles. You were reusing needles. You weren't doing it safely. You weren't doing it cleanly and you had nowhere to take your used ones," said Parsons.

The CDC said SSPs prevent overdose deaths by teaching people who inject drugs how to prevent overdoses and how to recognize, respond to, and reverse a drug overdose by providing training on how to use naloxone, a medication used to reverse overdose. Many SSPs provide “overdose prevention kits” containing naloxone to people who inject drugs, according to the CDC.

The city said it does clean-ups routinely to properly dispose of the needles. The city has not gotten back to KRDO13 yet on how many needles they clean up every month or year. It's unclear how many needles are found around the city and if they came from the Southern Colorado Harm Reduction Association or the other syringe access program Access Point Pueblo.

KRDO13 crews found a couple of needles in the Bessemer neighborhood and some needles in what appeared to be a sealed medical container on Wednesday.

Councilor Gomez said this proposed ordinance is expected to be introduced by the end of this month.