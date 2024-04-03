Public invited to open house for new US Highway 24 Garret to Woodmen Design Project

El PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Department of Transportation invites residents to another open house this evening, April 3. They’ll share the improvements to a roadway proposal along U.S. Highway 24 from Garret Road to Woodmen Road.

Those improvements include enhancing safety, operation performance, and efforts to reduce congestion in the area. The improvements include adding one new lane and a widened median and updating intersections to accommodate the widened highway.

Guests can attend the open house between 5:00 and 6:30 p.m. today at the Falcon Elementary School of Technology. That’s 12050 Falcon Highway in Peyton. For more information about the project, click here.