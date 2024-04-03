Luxury SUV face-off: Edmunds compares the Genesis GV80 and Lexus RX
By ALEX NISHIMOTO
Edmunds
The Genesis GV80 made quite a splash when it entered the midsize luxury SUV segment. With its smooth ride, high-quality interior and long list of standard features, the GV80 was nearly a home run for the fledgling luxury brand. Fast-forward a few years and the landscape is changing. The Lexus RX, one of the biggest names in the class, was recently redesigned with new powertrains and updated tech features. Edmunds compared these two midsize luxury SUVs to find out which one is the better buy.