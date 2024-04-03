Former Marvel actor Jonathan Majors’ conviction on assault and harassment charges will stand, judge rules

By Nicki Brown, CNN

(CNN) — Former Marvel actor Jonathan Majors’ conviction on assault and harassment charges will stand after the judge in the case rejected a bid to set it aside.

The charges stemmed from a domestic dispute involving Majors and his former girlfriend, Grace Jabbari.

Through his attorney, Majors denied the allegations against him in a statement to CNN in August.

In December, a New York jury found Majors guilty of one count of reckless assault in the 3rd degree and a non-criminal charge of harassment as a violation. He was acquitted on another assault charge and one count of aggravated harassment.

Majors’ attorney filed a motion in February asking Judge Michael Gaffey to set aside the verdict and acquit him of the charges.

In a subsequent filing, prosecutors urged the judge to deny Majors’ motion.

The judge denied the defense motion Monday, according to a copy of the decision obtained by CNN Wednesday.

CNN has reached out to Majors’ representatives for comment.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Elizabeth Wagmeister contributed to this report.