CPW: Wolves kill livestock in Grand County

GRAND COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) has confirmed a wolf-livestock depredation in Grand County.

According to the agency, a landowner reported a dead calf on Tuesday, April 2. Wildlife officers responded and confirmed the calf was killed by wolves after conducting a field investigation.

“The results of this investigation indicated wounds consistent with wolf depredation,” said CPW Area Wildlife Manager Jeromy Huntington. “The field investigation found multiple tooth rake marks on the calf's hindquarters and neck, and hemorrhaging under the hide, consistent with wolf depredation. Wolf tracks were also found nearby.”

CPW said the livestock producer will be eligible for fair market value compensation if a claim is submitted. The agency provides reimbursement for damages caused by gray wolves to livestock defined in C.R.S. 33-2-105.8 and animals used for guard/herding purposes and may provide conflict minimization materials under its Gray Wolf Compensation and Conflict Minimization Program.

According to the agency, the landowner has requested not to be contacted, and CPW may not release private landowner information, per Colorado Revised Statutes 24-72-204(3)(a)(XXI).

CPW did not identify the wolves that may have been involved in the depredation. All 12 wolves believed to currently be in the state are fitted with GPS collars.