A Coronado pitcher has some lofty goals for the future

Coronado pitcher Trey Gregory-Alford is not only one of the best high school pitchers in our state but is one of the best pitchers in the country. There's a chance that he will be a high draft pick in the Major League Baseball draft in July. The Cougars flame thrower has some lofty goals ahead of him, "It's really surreal. A lot of people don't get the opportunity to do this everyday, or even just have to opportunity in general. With all the scouts coming, being a team leader, I don't know. It's a lot, but it's awesome. I want to have a healthy career, play on an All-Star team, try to get a Cy Young, and get more in depth than 'I just want to be on an MLB team," says Coronado high school pitcher, Trey Gregory-Alford.