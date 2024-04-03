Skip to Content
A Coronado pitcher has some lofty goals for the future

Published 10:49 PM

Coronado pitcher Trey Gregory-Alford is not only one of the best high school pitchers in our state but is one of the best pitchers in the country. There's a chance that he will be a high draft pick in the Major League Baseball draft in July. The Cougars flame thrower has some lofty goals ahead of him,     "It's really surreal. A lot of people don't get the opportunity to do this everyday, or even just have to opportunity in general. With all the scouts coming, being a team leader, I don't know. It's a lot, but it's awesome. I want to have a healthy career, play on an All-Star team, try to get a Cy Young, and get more in depth than 'I just want to be on an MLB team," says Coronado high school pitcher, Trey Gregory-Alford.

Rob Namnoum

Rob is the Sports Director at KRDO-TV. He started working at KRDO in 1999. He has covered the NFL since 1998. Learn more about Rob here.

