Car crashes into police substation on east side of Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A car has crashed into the Stetson Hills substation for the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD). This is near Barnes and Tutt on the east side of town.

CSPD says that a driver and passenger were leaving the ENT Credit Union. As they were leaving the drive-through, they got distracted and lost control of the vehicle. They went down the embankment and ended up in the side of the substation.

According to CSPD, they were transported with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

CSPD says that the car ran into the offices of two Sergeants. The substation is still open, and operations are not impacted.