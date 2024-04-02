Police ID suspect after vehicle crashes into gate at the Atlanta FBI field office

By Ryan Young, Devon M. Sayers, Hannah Rabinowitz, Evan Perez and John Miller, CNN

Atlanta (CNN) — Authorities have identified the suspect accused of ramming a vehicle through an entrance gate at the FBI’s Atlanta field office on Monday afternoon.

Ervin Lee Bolling was arrested and charged with interference with government property, Dekalb County Police spokesperson Officer Elise Wells said.

The suspect is a Navy veteran from South Carolina, according to two law enforcement sources. He was arrested after trying to enter the facility.

The suspect was taken to a hospital for evaluation after the crash and is now in the custody of DeKalb County police, a federal law enforcement official said. Bomb technicians have cleared the vehicle, the official said.

Bolling remains in the hospital, Wells told CNN on Tuesday morning. It was not clear whether Bolling had an attorney.

The suspect was not associated with the FBI field office and was trying to follow an employee through the front gate, FBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge Peter Ellis told reporters Monday afternoon.

“He … tried getting into the gate, but our security precautions prevented him from getting in,” Ellis said.

The incident comes about two weeks after the FBI Atlanta field office conducted a tabletop exercise with personnel to test procedures for responding to an unauthorized entry, a law enforcement source who is familiar with the bureau’s security planning told CNN.

And while the motive of Monday’s incident remains unclear, it comes as the FBI has ramped up security in recent years amid a wave of threats to personnel, and following the 2022 attempted breach of an FBI field office in Cincinnati.

The suspect in Monday’s incident did not say anything while being taken into custody, a law enforcement official told CNN.

The FBI said it is opening a case into the incident.

CNN’s Josh Campbell contributed to this report.

