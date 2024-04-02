Senegal swears in former opposition figure, recently freed from prison, as new president

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Senegal has sworn in Bassirou Diomaye Faye as its new president, completing the previously little-known opposition figure’s dramatic ascent from prison to the palace in recent weeks. Faye was released from prison less than two weeks before the March election following a political amnesty announced by the outgoing president. It is the former tax inspector’s first time in elected office. Faye campaigned on promises to clean up corruption and better manage the country’s natural resources. His victory was seen as reflecting the will of young people frustrated with widespread unemployment. Such frustrations are common across many countries in Africa, home to the world’s youngest population.

By BABACAR DIONE and JESSICA DONATI Associated Press

