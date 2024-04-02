Monarch Mountain extends season thanks to fresh snow

SALIDA, Colo. (KRDO) - After receiving nearly six feet of snow in the last month, Monarch Mountain says that they have decided to extend its season. Closing day will now be April 21, 2024.

“Mother Nature continues to deliver up here and we want to keep the chairs turning, so don’t put your skis away yet,” said Monarch Marketing Manager, Allie Stevens.

The ski area relies completely on all-natural snowfall.

“We’re excited to be able to offer another extra week for our pass holders. Plus, if your local mountain is closed, you can come see what skiing on the Continental Divide is all about,” added Stevens.

For the last week of the season, Monarch will be offering discounted full and half-day lift tickets.

Full Day: Adult - $64, Teen - $54, Junior - $44, Senior - $54.

Half Day (starts at 12:30 p.m.): Adult - $39, Teen - $29, Junior - $19, Senior - $29.

For more information on Monarch Mountain click here or call 719.530.5000.