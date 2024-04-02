An open house is being held for community feedback regarding road improvements in Black Forest

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Department of Transportation invites community members to an open house this evening, April 2. They will propose four intersection alternatives for the area between Colorado Highway 83 and Stagecoach Road in Black Forest.

The open house is from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. today at Monument Academy’s east campus. That’s located in the commons at 4303 Pinehurst Circle. This is not a formal event so guests are encouraged to show up anytime to learn about the project ask questions and provide feedback.

Those unable to attend can find information from the open house, available on the project website. There they’ll also find a project design feedback survey that CDOT officials ask attendees to complete by May 31st.