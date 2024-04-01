Skip to Content
‘Click it or Ticket’ enforcement campaign kicking off today in Colorado

COLORADO (KRDO) -- Colorado's first click-it-or-ticket enforcement period of 2024 begins today, April 1.  Click it or ticket is a national safety enforcement campaign focused on the consequences of not wearing a seat belt. 

From now until April 14th, the Colorado State Patrol alongside local law enforcement agencies will be increasing patrols and focusing on those not in compliance.

 Just a reminder, Colorado law requires the driver, every front-seat passenger, and anyone under 18 to wear a seat belt while riding in the car. Fines for not buckling up start at $65.

