2 men charged with providing fentanyl-laced heroin that killed a prominent NYC transgender activist

NEW YORK (AP) — Two men have been charged with providing the fentanyl-laced heroin that in February killed prominent New York City transgender activist Cecilia Gentili. Federal prosecutors said Monday that text messages, cell site data, and other evidence shows 52-year-old Antonio Venti, from Long Island, sold Gentili drugs on Feb. 5, and that 44-year-old Brooklyn resident Michael Kuilan supplied Venti with the deadly narcotics. Gentili was a leading advocate for other transgender people, as well as sex workers and people with HIV. She also acted in the FX television series “Pose.” Lawyers for the two men didn’t immediately comment Monday.

