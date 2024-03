PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - An investigation is underway after several reports of a shooting early Sunday morning.

The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) got the call just before 2 a.m. near Lancaster and Hollywood.

PPD says a teenage boy was shot and take a hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

They say the investigation is on-going and no arrest have been made.

KRDO13 will update this article as more information becomes available.