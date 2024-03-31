Skip to Content
Hotel shooting near downtown Colorado Springs leaves one person in life-threatening condition

today at 12:13 PM
Published 11:57 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department's (CSPD) Assault Unit is investigating an early morning shooting south of downtown Colorado Springs.

Just before 5:30 a.m. on Sunday morning, the Colorado Springs Police and Fire Departments responded to a shooting at a hotel in the 1600 block of South Nevada Avenue.

Police arrived to find one male suffering from life-threatening injuries. CSPD tells KRDO13 at last check the victim is undergoing surgery due to those injuries.

According to police, the suspect left the scene before offices got there. They say a suspect has been identified, but is not currently in custody.

Evidence shows that the shooting was not a random act of violence and that the parties involved knew each other, CSPD says.

Detectives from CSPD's Assault Unit have taken over the investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000 or to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.

Paige Reynolds

Paige is a reporter and weekend morning anchor for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

