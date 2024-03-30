Sunny for the Easter Bunny

Warm and windy conditions will breeze across Southeastern Colorado for the Easter Sunday weekend. RED FLAG WARNINGS remain in effect for most Southeastern counties until Sunday evening. Temperatures will reach the mid 60s in Colorado Springs and Pueblo Sunday afternoon, but upper 70s are expected in Lamar and Trinidad.

A powerful spring snowstorm is winding up in intensity off the California coast. It will bring snow showers to our High Country during the afternoon. At this time we don't expect any travel troubles for Sunday, but it might be a bit blustery around those snow showers, so be careful driving if you're headed West.

Much chillier and wetter weather bears down across Southeast Colorado with a rain and snow mix for Colorado Springs during the early morning hours and again late in the afternoon. High temperatures will only reach the 40s, but warmer weather will return later in the week with a return to 50s and 60s on Thursday and Friday.