Ukraine and India, a historical ally of Russia, hold talks to strengthen ties

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s foreign minister is meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart, who is visiting to strengthen bilateral ties and cooperation with New Delhi, which considers Russia a historic ally from the Cold War-era. Indian foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said Friday in a post on the social media platform X that he and Dmytro Kuleba discussed “the ongoing conflict and its wider ramifications,” and said the two would work together to boost relations between their countries. On Thursday, Kuleba told Indian media that he wanted to encourage India to play a bigger role in helping end Russia’s war in Ukraine. India enjoys strong ties with Russia, with key cooperation in defense, oil, nuclear energy and space exploration.

