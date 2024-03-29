State Patrol seeking information on fatal hit-and-run in San Luis Valley

COSTILLA COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is asking the public for tips on a fatal hit-and-run that happened Wednesday in the San Luis Valley.

According to CSP, troopers responded to a hit-and-run Wednesday morning, just before 6:30 a.m., on Highway 160 near Milepost 265. This is in Costilla County in the San Luis Valley, just northeast of Fort Garland.

CSP said its investigation revealed that a 66-year-old pedestrian was outside of his vehicle and in the roadway when he was struck by a vehicle traveling eastbound. The victim suffered fatal injuries and the vehicle continued eastbound.

The vehicle and driver have not been identified but the vehicle is believed to have damage to the windshield and hood. If you witnessed the crash, or have any information and have not spoken to investigators, please contact Colorado State Patrol Dispatch at (719) 589-9591. You can reference case number 5B240265.