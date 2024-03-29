Skip to Content
Fire destroys POW kiosk near Lincoln Memorial and sends man to hospital

From DC Fire and EMS via CNN Newsource
This handout photo released by DC Fire and EMS shows officers working on a kiosk that was burned near the Lincoln Memorial in Washington
From DC Fire and EMS via CNN Newsource
This handout photo released by DC Fire and EMS shows officers working on a kiosk that was burned near the Lincoln Memorial in Washington
Published 12:21 PM

By Shania Shelton, CNN

(CNN) — A widely recognized kiosk near the Lincoln Memorial dedicated to spreading awareness about prisoners of war and other military-related causes was destroyed in a fire Thursday, sending a man to the hospital with serious injuries, authorities said.

The fire took place around 7 a.m. ET, DC Fire and EMS Department spokesman Vito Maggiolo said. It was quickly extinguished but resulted in a “total loss” of the structure, said Mike Litterst, a spokesman for the National Park Service. The man was airlifted to a hospital with “serious but non-life-threatening injuries,” Litterst added.

Authorities said the fire was accidental and appeared to involve the refueling of a generator, Litterst said, adding that the investigation is ongoing.

The kiosk was permitted to Warriors, Inc. for the purpose of “(disseminating) information on POW/MIA cause as well as veterans and military issues,” Litterst said.

