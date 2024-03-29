Courtesy reminders are now coming to remind you to renew your car’s registration

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Your reminder to renew your vehicle registration may look different this year. El Paso County citizens will now receive a redesigned courtesy reminder in the mail.

This notice will show up as a postcard including details of your expiration date vehicle information, fees owed, and different ways you can renew. These reminders will be sent out at the beginning of your registration's month of expiration.

As always there will be a 30-day grace period after that date before late fees are applied. For more information regarding registering your car, click here.