Skip to Content
News

Courtesy reminders are now coming to remind you to renew your car’s registration

KRDO
By
Published 5:17 AM

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Your reminder to renew your vehicle registration may look different this year. El Paso County citizens will now receive a redesigned courtesy reminder in the mail. 

This notice will show up as a postcard including details of your expiration date vehicle information, fees owed, and different ways you can renew. These reminders will be sent out at the beginning of your registration's month of expiration. 

As always there will be a 30-day grace period after that date before late fees are applied. For more information regarding registering your car, click here.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Ty Evans

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content