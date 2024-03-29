Colorado Springs Utilities warns customers of scam

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) is warning customers of a scam where people are posing as CSU representatives and demanding payment.

CSU says that based on reports from the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), these scammers have defrauded CSU customers out of an estimated $20,000 in just a few days.

According to CSU, impostors call customers and threaten that their services will be disconnected if they do not make an immediate payment with a prepaid card, MoneyGram, or even cryptocurrency.

CSU says that they will never demand payment over the phone and threaten immediate disconnection. They also will never request unconventional payment methods like MoneyGram, prepaid gift cards, or cryptocurrency. Legitimate payment options can be found here.

If a customer receives a suspicious request from someone claiming to be a representative of CSU, they should hang up and call (719) 448-4800 to confirm the legitimacy of any calls or requests.

If you believe you have been a victim of a similar scam, CSU says you should file a police report with CSPD at (719) 444-7000. Once the call is recorded, a member of law enforcement will call the customer back to take the report.