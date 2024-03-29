2nd car stolen from Ronald McDonald House parking lot

By Chandler Watkins

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) — A Kansas family is now without their vehicle after it was stolen from the Ronald McDonald House early Thursday morning.

Denise Johnson says she went outside to throw out some trash and clean her car out when she discovered it was gone.

“I was in shock,” said Johnson. “I think I’m still in shock. I just find it so hard to believe someone would do that at a place like this, especially with people going through so much. It’s the last thing anybody needs in general, but when you’re here it’s pretty terrible. It’s just sad that somebody would do such a thing.”

They’ve been staying at the Ronald McDonald House for the last month; her son Ethan, now 10, was diagnosed with leukemia and AML when he was 5.

“Since then, he has been in and out of the hospital countless times,” said Johnson. “He got through treatment, and we had two good years of remission. He has since relapsed and had two bone marrow transplants since one failed. Now, we came in with quite a few illnesses.”

They called the police, filed a report, and were told to keep their phones close by. Chris Johnson received a call just before our interview.

“They said they found it off of Highway 350 by Lee Summit,” said Chris. “I asked them if it was drivable and they said no, probably not. They found it wrecked into another car. It had a flat tire, and the ignition was all torn up in it. So, it’s pretty much done. We won’t be able to drive it home. This is the last thing we wanted to have to deal with on top of everything else we’re already dealing with.”

The Johnsons were expecting to go home in the coming weeks. They plan on seeing their vehicle tomorrow.

“It puts us in a bad position,” said Johnson. “It was our only running vehicle. We’ll have to figure something out. I really don’t know to be honest. We have several appointments over the next few months and that’s obviously going to be incredibly difficult to get back and forth. We live an hour and a half away.”

The Johnsons say they do not blame the Ronald McDonald House.

“They’ve done everything they can do,” said Johnson. “This is a wonderful place. I would never not stay here over something like this. There is security. There is cameras. They’ve been nothing but supportive. we’ve been here many times, and they are always nothing but supportive, kind, and generous to our family and to all the families here.”

As they figure out their next steps, they don’t have much to say to those who stole their vehicle.

“I’ll pray for you,” said Johnson. “I don’t know where your mindset is to think to do something like this to people that are staying in this place with their sick children.”

This is the 2nd vehicle that has been stolen from the Ronald McDonald parking lot within a week; both vehicles were Kias.

The Ronald McDonald House says they have changed security protocols.

“We are doing more and doing different things so that we can make sure that this place stays a respite and a healing, safe, and welcoming place for families with sick kids,” said Tami Greenberg, the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kansas City CEO. “For all families staying at Ronald McDonald House, they are here because their children are seriously ill or injured. The last thing they need is something else to worry about.”

