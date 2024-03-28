Skip to Content
Search underway for missing teen at lake east of Pueblo County

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The Crowley County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) is conducting a search in the area of Lake Henry for a missing juvenile male. This lake is east of Ordway, outside of Pueblo County.

The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office says that they sent a dog to the search Wednesday night but are not currently assisting with the search.

CCSO says that the male was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, and no shoes on the northeast side of Lake Henry.

This is an active search. Please call the Crowley County Sheriff's Office if you have any information.

This is a developing story.

