Panarin and Trocheck score shootout goals to lift NHL-leading Rangers past Avalanche 3-2

DENVER (AP) — Artemi Panarin and Vincent Trocheck scored shootout goals, Igor Shesterkin made 38 saves through overtime and two more in the shootout to lead the NHL-leading New York Rangers to a 3-2 win over the Colorado Avalanche. Chris Kreider and Kaapo Kakko scored in regulation for New York, which won its fourth in a row to reach 102 points, tops in the league. Casey Mittelstadt and Devon Toews had goals for Colorado, which has dropped two straight following a nine-game winning streak. Colorado’s Nathan MacKinnon had his 19-game point streak ended when he went without a point at home for the first time this season.

