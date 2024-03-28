Hezbollah fires heavy rockets at northern Israel after deadliest day of Israeli strikes on Lebanon

BEIRUT (AP) — The Lebanese militant group Hezbollah has fired rockets with heavy warheads at towns in northern Israel. There were no media reports of Israelis hurt in Thursday’s assault and the Israeli military did not immediately offer comment on the attack. Hezbollah says it used the heavy rockets against civilian targets for the first time Thursday in retaliation for a series of deadly Israeli airstrikes the day before. The militant group says several paramedics were among those 16 killed. Since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza, concerns have grown that near-daily clashes along Lebanon’s border could escalate into a full-scale war. Hezbollah says its attacks aim to keep some Israeli divisions busy and away from Gaza.

