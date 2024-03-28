Craftsman Homes owners will be in court today after allegedly defrauding customers

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Dwight Mulberry and his wife Joni Mulberry will be in court today, March 28. They're the couple who owns craftsman homes and interiors and were recently arrested after being accused of defrauding their customers.

Last July, we introduced you to some of the alleged victims of their business. Several families told our team that they paid for custom homes, only to see the work abandoned and left incomplete. The sheriff's office says it has identified 19 victims during its investigation who lost a combined total of two million dollars.

The Mulberrys will face 22 counts of money laundering, six counts of check fraud, 12 counts of theft, and three counts of securities fraud.