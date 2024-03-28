Skip to Content
Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services to host job fair

Job Fair Flyer
CITY OF COLORADO SPRINGS
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services (PRCS) will host a job fair on Friday, March 29 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Hillside Community Center at 925 South Institute Street.

According to the city, the department is looking to fill between 200-300 seasonal positions. This includes full-time and part-time positions. Available roles include:

  • Park Maintenance Workers
  • Park Rangers
  • Cultural Services positions at Garden of the Gods, Rock Ledge Ranch, and the Pioneers Museum
  • Community Center positions
  • Sports Office positions
  • Therapeutic Recreation Program positions

The dates of the available positions vary, but most run from May through October. Interested applicants should be prepared with their resumé for an interview.

"We are grateful for the passion, enthusiasm and hard work that seasonal employees offer our department each year. These positions not only provide valuable work experience in a fun and exciting environment, but also allow individuals to be a part of creating memorable experiences for our residents and visitors."

Britt Haley | Director of PRCS
Alexander Brunet

Alex is a Digital Content and Weekend Broadcast Producer for Good Morning Colorado.

