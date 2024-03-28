Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services to host job fair

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services (PRCS) will host a job fair on Friday, March 29 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Hillside Community Center at 925 South Institute Street.

According to the city, the department is looking to fill between 200-300 seasonal positions. This includes full-time and part-time positions. Available roles include:

Park Maintenance Workers

Park Rangers

Cultural Services positions at Garden of the Gods, Rock Ledge Ranch, and the Pioneers Museum

Community Center positions

Sports Office positions

Therapeutic Recreation Program positions

The dates of the available positions vary, but most run from May through October. Interested applicants should be prepared with their resumé for an interview.