Colorado Department of Transit invites public to open house for intersection improvements

BLACK FOREST, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Department of Transportation and their design partner Stanley Consultants are inviting the publics to attend an open house to learn about four proposed alternatives for the intersection of Colorado Highway 83 and Stagecoach Road in Black Forest.

Open House details:

Tuesday, April 2, 2024

5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Monument Academy: East Campus in the commons

4303 Pinehurst Circle

Colorado Springs, CO 80908

CDOT says there will not be a formal presentation at the open house. The public is encouraged to attend any time during the open house to learn about the project and the proposed intersection alternatives, meet the team, provide feedback, and ask questions.

About CO 83 & Stagecoach Road Intersection Improvements:

CDOT, in coordination with El Paso County, is exploring improvements to increase safety and reduce traffic speeds at the intersection in the initial design and analysis phase to improve the CO 83 and Stagecoach Road intersection.

According to CDOT, the design team has developed four new intersection alternatives that will improve safety, sight distance and traffic flow and is looking for public input on these alternatives.

For more information about the ongoing project, visit codot.gov/projects/co83stagecoach