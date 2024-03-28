Catch up on the day’s news: Disgraced crypto king sentenced, bridge salvage mission, Sweet 16

By Daniel Wine, CNN

It's officially Opening Day for Major League Baseball, with a full slate of games. Fans have plenty to be excited about, although the joy surrounding the start of a new season has been tempered somewhat by the gambling allegations involving the former interpreter for Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani. This afternoon in Baltimore, the Orioles and Angels observed a moment of silence to honor the victims of the Key Bridge collapse.

Here’s what else you might have missed during your busy day:

1️⃣ Sam Bankman-Fried: The disgraced cryptocurrency king was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for defrauding customers and investors in his failed crypto exchange FTX. The sentence is about half of what prosecutors had requested. 📹 Video: How SBF’s world fell apart

2️⃣ Bridge recovery: The pilots of a cargo ship that destroyed Baltimore’s Key Bridge will be interviewed by authorities as crews prepare for a risky salvage mission. ➕ Visualizing the bridge collapse. ➕ Conspiracy theories emerged from the tragedy. 📹 Watch: Simulator recreates moments leading up to crash

3️⃣ Endangered species: The Biden administration strengthened protections of the Endangered Species Act, repealing Trump-era rules that had stripped safeguards for plants and animals.

4️⃣ Breaking tradition: In an annual Maundy Thursday ritual, Pope Francis washed people’s feet during a visit to a prison in Rome. But this year it was women only.

5️⃣ Sweet 16: That’s how many teams are still alive for the men’s and women’s versions of March Madness. Here’s what you need to know as the action tips off tonight.

👀 ‘Unbelievable’: Two front-end loaders battle it out during a wild police pursuit in Georgia.

Short videos: This influencer makes $20,000 a month to create 1-minute YouTube videos. It’s all part of Google’s strategy to beat TikTok.

🇮🇹 Experts devised a plan to save a tilting tower in Bologna. Where is Italy’s other famed leaning tower?

A. Naples

B. Rome

C. Pisa

D. Florence

﻿Beyoncé’s eagerly awaited new album — coming out Friday — pays tribute to Linda Martell, who overcame long odds to find success in country music as a Black woman.

🧠 Quiz answer: C. Scientists plan to use the same equipment to save Bologna’s tower that shored up the Leaning Tower of Pisa.

