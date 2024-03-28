Aviation assets grounded at Fort Carson following Apache helicopter crash

FORT CARSON, Colo. (KRDO) - A spokesperson for Fort Carson confirmed that all aviation assets at the Mountain Post are temporarily grounded.

The announcement comes after a single AH-64 Apache helicopter from the 4th Combat Aviation Brigade, 4th Infantry Division, crashed while conducting routine training on Fort Carson in a southern training area on March 27.

Fort Carson says that emergency personnel arrived on scene within minutes and two patients with minor injuries were transported to Evans Army Community Hospital. The patients were treated and released Wednesday night.

An investigative team from the Army Combat Readiness Center at Fort Novosel, Alabama, will investigate the incident.