Are you struggling to save for retirement?

(CNN) — The United States is on the brink of a retirement crisis.

By the end of the decade, about 21% of the country’s population will be 65 or older, up from 15% in 2016, according to forecasts by the Census Bureau. Most non-retired adults have some type of retirement savings, but only 36% think their savings are on track.

We want to know what you think. Are you planning to work past 65? Are you able to save enough? Sound off below.

