Teller County Sheriff’s Office says scammers are using names of real deputies

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The Teller County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) is warning residents about an ongoing scam.

According to the TCSO, scammers are calling potential victims and using the names of real deputies who work for the sheriff's office. The scammers call and claim the citizen has an outstanding warrant or case and demand monetary payments or gift cards.

The TCSO says they will never call people with warrants or active cases and ask for money or gift cards.

If you believe you have received one of these scam calls, contact the Teller County Sheriff's Office.