A committal service honoring two unclaimed U.S. veterans is being held in Colorado Springs today

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pikes Peak National Cemetery will be holding a committal service for two unclaimed U.S. military veterans today, March 27. They are honoring Sergeant Robert Hunt and Warfare Seaman Joseph Gibbs.

Hunt served in the U.S. Army from 1977 to 1980, while Gibbs served in the U.S. Navy from 1967 to 1969 during the Vietnam War era. Today's going-home service is being extended to members of the public who wish to show their support for these veterans.

The ceremony kicks off at 9:00 a.m. and officials ask to arrive at the cemetery 15 minutes before the scheduled service and to be mindful of posted speed limit signs and warnings within the area.