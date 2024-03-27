Skip to Content
News

A committal service honoring two unclaimed U.S. veterans is being held in Colorado Springs today

KRDO
By
Published 5:25 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pikes Peak National Cemetery will be holding a committal service for two unclaimed U.S. military veterans today, March 27. They are honoring Sergeant Robert Hunt and Warfare Seaman Joseph Gibbs.

Hunt served in the U.S. Army from 1977 to 1980, while Gibbs served in the U.S. Navy from 1967 to 1969 during the Vietnam War era. Today's going-home service is being extended to members of the public who wish to show their support for these veterans.

The ceremony kicks off at 9:00 a.m. and officials ask to arrive at the cemetery 15 minutes before the scheduled service and to be mindful of posted speed limit signs and warnings within the area.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Ty Evans

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content