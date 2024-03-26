Skip to Content
Scheduled paving will be taking place along South Circle to address a pothole issue

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Maintenance paving is scheduled to take place along South Circle Drive starting today, March 26. That'll be between Fountain Boulevard and Monterey Road.

The City of Colorado Springs will be addressing pothole concerns in the area and they are warning drivers ahead of time to expect delays. Crews there will be working until Thursday this week and will continue construction efforts again from April 1st to April 4th, next week.

The closures will be from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

