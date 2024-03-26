Partial building collapse Tuesday in Canon City

CANON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) - A building that houses a business and apartments partially collapsed Tuesday evening in Canon City.

An entire wall of the building located in the 600 block of Main St. crumbled shortly after 6 p.m. The front of the building houses a vape shop, but the Canon City Police Department said there are apartments on the second floor.

No one was trapped or injured in the collapse, but at least one person has been displaced, possibly more.

Building inspectors are on the scene determining if any part of the building is still safe.