Neighbors express concerns over a sober house in Banning Lewis Ranch

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A nonprofit, Hope is Alive, is opening a new sober living home in the Banning Lewis Ranch neighborhood.

Neighbors are concerned the home will bring problems to their neighborhood. But, the non-profit who bought the home, believes this is exactly the right spot to help people recovering from addiction.

A neighbor who lives in Banning Lewis Ranch wanted to remain anonymous but he and neighbors are worried about an addiction recovery home moving into a home on their street.

"If knowing that there's a drug addiction and alcohol alcoholic rehab center on the street, um, I think that would potentially turn away a lot of potential home buyers," the neighbor said.

Lance Lang is the CEO of Hope is Alive. He says the people moving into this sober living home on Pacific Crest Drive will be subject to lengthy background checks. Those who will live in the home are required to undergo a detox and inpatient program before moving in.

"You know, it's not just anybody gets to move in. We don't take sex offenders. We don't take violent criminals," Land added.

Lang wants to address neighbors' fears about this home being a safety risk.

"I would say the risks really are more associated to people who are just normal people trying to recover from their life being discriminated against," Lang said.

Lang also says living in a beautiful spot will help aid the recovery process.

"We believe in helping our men and women who are recovering from tough times in their lives to feel that they're worthy of beautiful things, of quality things, instead of giving them the least of these, we want to give them the very best opportunity. and oftentimes that looks like nice neighborhoods," Lang noted.

However, neighbors feel differently.

"There's a lot of concern that there might be an element introduced into the neighborhood that would counteract the safety and the community that everyone was looking for when they buy into the neighborhood, " one neighbor added.

The non-profit anticipates that up to 8 residents will move into the new home this spring.