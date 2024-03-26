Skip to Content
Maintenance paving begins on South Circle Drive Tuesday, March 26th

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Officials with the City of Colorado Springs are warning drivers ahead of time, about roadwork taking place along South Circle Drive.

That'll be between Fountain Boulevard to Monterey Road.

The roadwork is scheduled for March 26th through March 28th and again on April 1st through April 4th from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for both dates.

Crews there will be addressing pothole concerns, so drivers should expect delays if they're traveling in that area.

