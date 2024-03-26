Skip to Content
Law enforcement serves search warrant in Lorson Ranch area

By
today at 12:01 PM
Published 12:09 PM

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) and the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) served a search warrant in the area of Berrey Ln. This is in the Lorson Ranch area.

EPSO says that they were executing a search warrant for CSPD financial crimes. They say the operation started at 8:41 a.m. and finished just before 10:30 a.m.

CSPD says that their retail pawn and metal unit was executing a search warrant this morning on a case they are working on. The investigation is ongoing.

According to CSPD, this unit focuses on organized retail crimes.

This is a developing story.



Emily Arseneau

Emily is the Digital Content Director for KRDO NewsChannel 13 Learn more about her here.

