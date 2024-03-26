Citadel Mall business under investigation for selling stolen items and money laundering

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is now investigating businesses at the Citadel Mall, as well as the Chapel Hills Mall, for selling stolen retail merchandise.

Since 2022, the CSPD Retail, Pawn and Metal Theft unit, has been looking into the owners of a the Heroes and Legends shop at the Citadel Mall, as well as the Legends and Heroes store at the Chapel Hills Mall.

CSPD believes that group was taking in stolen new-in-box goods and stolen over-the-counter items and reselling them for a lower price.

On Tuesday morning, CSPD along with the El Paso County Sheriffs office, executed a search warrant at a home in Lorson Ranch, where the group believed to own these businesses were living.

CSPD, along with State Department of Revenue officials as well as loss prevention employees for large box retail companies were at the Citadel Mall storefront packing up cardboard boxes of the business's inventory, which largely included toys.

Across the way from the Legends and Heroes storefront, was another unit owned by the same person which was full of various items, mostly appearing to be military gear. An officer on scene told KRDO13 it's believed that most of those items were stolen military vests, helmets, armored plates and more.

This remains an ongoing investigation. We will update you as soon as we learn more.