Traffic signal replacement project scheduled to start in Teller County

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) will begin a signal replacement project on US Highway 24 at Trout Creek Road and Aspen Garden Way/Paradise Circle in Woodland Park on April 1.

These are the lights before Charis Bible College in Divide and at Safeway in Woodland Park.

CDOT says that the project will replace outdated traffic signals with new traffic signal equipment, poles, mast arms, vehicle detection equipment, closed circuit television cameras, advanced flashing beacons, signing, and minor striping at each intersection. Additional work includes removing and installing curb, gutter, and Americans with Disabilities Act ramps at Aspen Garden Way/Paradise Circle.

According to CDOT, the following impacts can be expected during construction.

Daytime shoulder closures Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Daytime turn lane closures Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Aspen Garden Way/Paradise Circle

Nighttime single lane closures Sunday through Thursday from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

CDOT says that the project is expected to conclude in August 2024.

More information on the project can be found by clicking here.