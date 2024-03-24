Protests in remote Ladakh enter 3rd week. Locals demand protection of fragile ecology, land autonomy

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Thousands of people in the remote region of Ladakh have been protesting for over two weeks in freezing temperatures, demanding constitutional provisions from the Indian government to protect their territory’s fragile ecology and to have autonomy over land and agriculture decisions. Top climate activist Sonam Wangchuk is taking part in the demonstrations in the town of Leh. He has been on fast surviving only on salt and water. Wangchuk told The Associated Press Sunday what’s happening in Ladakh will lead to an international “disaster” as its thousands of glaciers “are part of Greater Himalayas intricately linked to over two billion people and multiple countries.” The territory has also faced territorial disputes with locals accusing Beijing of land grabbing.

