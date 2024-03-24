North Korean leader Kim visits tank unit and touts war preparations in face of tensions with Seoul

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean state media say leader Kim Jong Un has supervised a tank exercise and encouraged his armored forces to sharpen war preparations in the face of growing tensions with South Korea. Kim made those comments Sunday while visiting his top tank group, the Seoul Ryu Kyong Su Guards 105th Tank Division. The unit’s name marks how it was the first North Korean military unit to reach the South Korean capital in 1950 when a North Korean surprise attack triggered a war that dragged on for almost four years. Tensions on the Korean Peninsula have heightened after Kim in past months dialed up his military demonstrations while issuing threats of nuclear conflict against its rivals.

