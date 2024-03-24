CDOT issues warning for challenging Monday morning commute

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is warning drivers ahead of a challenging Monday morning commute. CDOT says winter storm warnings and advisories have been issued for much of Colorado, certain to impact highway conditions for motorists across the state.

In particular, CDOT is alerting commuters of a blizzard warning issued for the Palmer Divide between Colorado Springs and Denver. CDOT says driving conditions will become treacherous with strong winds and low visibility. If you can, they are asking drivers to avoid travel.

CDOT adds their crews are working around-the-clock snow shifts and will be keeping roads as clear and safe as possible throughout this storm.

In addition to the Palmer Divide, others areas of concern for CDOT are below: