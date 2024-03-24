CDOT issues warning for challenging Monday morning commute
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is warning drivers ahead of a challenging Monday morning commute. CDOT says winter storm warnings and advisories have been issued for much of Colorado, certain to impact highway conditions for motorists across the state.
In particular, CDOT is alerting commuters of a blizzard warning issued for the Palmer Divide between Colorado Springs and Denver. CDOT says driving conditions will become treacherous with strong winds and low visibility. If you can, they are asking drivers to avoid travel.
CDOT adds their crews are working around-the-clock snow shifts and will be keeping roads as clear and safe as possible throughout this storm.
In addition to the Palmer Divide, others areas of concern for CDOT are below:
- I-70 Mountain Corridor - Travelers along the mountain corridor are advised that increased snowfall will create difficult winter driving conditions. Expect slow-going traffic and delays. Commercial vehicle drivers are urged to follow chain and traction laws.
- Eastern Plains - While snow accumulations may be minimal on the plains, strong winds will create low to zero visibility and ground blizzard effects. Eastbound commercial and passenger vehicle travel along I-70 and I-76 out of Denver is strongly discouraged.
- Mountains - Mountain ranges across the state will continue to receive snow overnight. High mountain passes will become snowpacked, slick and icy.