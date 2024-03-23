Skip to Content
Multiple units responding to fire in northeast Colorado Springs

KRDO
By
Updated
today at 1:12 PM
Published 1:11 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Several units are on scene of a fire in the Woodman/Mohawk area, according to the Cimarron Hills Fire Department (CHFD).

At 12:23 p.m. on Saturday, CHFD said two units were responding mutual aid to the outside fire.

Shortly after the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) said they were responding as part of the Pikes Peak Mutual Aid team.

CSFD says multiple units have been requested.

A KRDO13 crew is on scene and working to get more information.

We will update this article as we learn more.

